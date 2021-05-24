DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman reported that another person hurled racial slurs and other comments of hate to her in Dedham last Thursday.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting an assault in the area of 585 High St. met with a victim who said she was subjected to racial slurs and other verbal comments of hate and discrimination from another person in the area, according to Dedham police.

There were no physical injuries reported, police said.

“The Dedham Police Department strongly condemns all acts of violence and racism in any form and is continually working with the community to make Dedham a safe, inclusive, and welcoming Town for everyone,” they wrote on Twitter.

An investigation remains underway.

A criminal complaint application has been filed with the Dedham District Court to charge the suspect in this incident with the following: assault and battery for purpose of intimidation, property damage for purpose of intimidation, malicious/wanton damaging of property and https://t.co/sz5HnmkVib — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 24, 2021

