DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police have issued a warning after receiving multiple reports of wild turkeys “following” and “intimidating” residents and a USPS mail carrier.

The department says it is the middle of turkey breeding season, meaning the birds get more aggressive this time of year.

Police are urging people not to feed the birds and avoid leaving anything reflective outside, as turkeys often mistake their reflection for other turkeys.

According to animal control officers, effective deterrents for turkeys include loud noises, bright lights, hoses, dogs in the yard, and the use of property “scarecrows.”

