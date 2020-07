CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police have issued an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old resident after recovering an assault weapon while executing a search warrant earlier this week.

Officers executing a search warrant on July 1 found the assault weapon, ammunition, and other items.

The resident will now be facing multiple firearms charges.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)