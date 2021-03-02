Dedham police renew call for help in search for missing woman

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham on Tuesday again asked the public for help as they continue to search for a woman who has been missing for a week.

Brittany Stivaletta, 31, was last seen in the area of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Stivaletta is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Investigators have been following up on leads,” police said in a tweet.

Stivaletta is considered endangered, police added.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

