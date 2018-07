Dedham Police rescued this injured hawk at the high school Thursday. Photo Courtesy Dedham Police Twitter.

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police rescued an injured bird today at Dedham High School.

Animal Control Officer Jason Tracy came to the aid of the bird, which Dedham Police say was a hawk, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Police say the hawk will be treated at the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth.

