Dedham police searching for armed suspects who shot gas station clerk

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Police in Dedham are turning to the public for help tracking down two armed suspects who shot a gas station clerk during an attempted robbery late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Sunoco gas station on Ames Street around 10:50 p.m. learned that a clerk was shot in the right leg after two masked individuals entered the store and demanded money, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Gas station owner Jack Audy told 7NEWS that the incident happened just before they were set to close.

“(The clerk) tried knock the gun out of their hand and he threatened them by, I believe, putting the alarm on for the police so they could come,” Audy said, “and the guy walked over there, came back here and shot him in his leg and they ran.”

Audy added that the suspects fled the store without taking anything.

The taller suspect was said to be wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, a black jacket with a hood, and a black mask. The smaller suspect was said to be wearing black pants, a black jacket with a stripe going from the shoulder down each arm and a logo on the left breast, and a black ski mask.

The clerk, Kadhum Al Majedi, was transported to Beth Israel Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. He since undergone surgery and is said to be doing “much better.”

Majedi’s wife told 7NEWS that he is the father of two children with a baby on the way. She said he works two jobs.

Investigators say the incident may be connected to an armed robbery at Terri’s Market on Monday night.

State troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are assisting Dedham police with an investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or who may have information is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

