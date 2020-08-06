Dedham police searching for fugitive wanted in connection with alleged assault

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham are searching for a man in connection with an alleged assault.

The man has been added to the state’s “Most Wanted” list and is described as being a short man with a small build and medium complexion.

The images provided were taken near the intersection of High and Bussey streets

Please contact us if you know who the person in these photos is. https://t.co/jR8aYfBoEF — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) August 6, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to reach out to Dedham police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)