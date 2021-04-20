Dedham police searching for girl who has not been seen since last week

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing girl who has not been seen since last week, officials announced Tuesday.

Emily Aponte, 16, was last seen at her home during the early morning hours on Thursday, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Aponte is described at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

