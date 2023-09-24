DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Dedham woman last seen on Thursday.

24-year-old Esther Pierre did not return home after leaving her job Thursday at the Coast Guard Exchange in Boston. Officials said she takes the MBTA Commuter Rail from Boston to Readville.

Pierre is described as a Black female, 4 foot, 9 inches and about 110 pounds. She has black hair with braids and wears glasses, and she was last seen wearing a purple sweater.

Missing Person – Seeking Assistance in Locating:

On 9/21/23, Esther Pierre Isaac, 24 years of age, did not return home to her residence in Dedham, MA after finishing her shift and leaving work. Pierre Isaac works at the Coast Guard Exchange in Boston and pic.twitter.com/vfXYCinHox — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) September 23, 2023

Police said her phone was last pinged in the area of Manchester, Connecticut.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)