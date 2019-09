DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are searching for the owner of a dog they found Sunday morning.

Police say the dog was found on Deer Path Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

Seeking missing pet owner: this dog was found this am on Deer Path Rd. If you know who this dog belongs to, please call the Dedham Police at 781 326-1212. pic.twitter.com/78O7J2xBrp — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) September 15, 2019

