DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

James Fleming, 56, was last seen in the area of Hyde Park Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Fleming is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and about 290 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dedham police at 781 326-1212.

white sneakers. Mr. Fleming is approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 290 Lbs. If located, please check on his well-being and contact the Dedham Police at 781 326-1212. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) June 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)