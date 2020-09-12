Dedham residents encouraged to visit coronavirus mobile testing site this weekend

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham residents are being asked to get tested for COVID-19 this weekend after a recent spike in cases has been reported.

Starting on Sunday, residents can visit the town’s mobile COVID-19 testing site, regardless of whether or not you have symptoms, town officials said.

Recent gatherings have led to a cluster of positive coronavirus cases in town, officials said.

The site will be up and running from Sunday to Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)