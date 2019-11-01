Dedham residents urged to stay indoors as police hunt for armed robbery suspects

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Dedham are urging residents to stay indoors as they search for multiple armed robbery suspects on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities are searching for the suspects in the area of Violet and Commonwealth avenues near Beacon Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the suspects abandoned their vehicle following a pursuit that began in Boston around 1 p.m.

A state police K9 unit and air wing are assisting with the search.

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of police cruisers in the neighborhood and heavily-armed officers scouring yards in the area.

The Dedham Police Department is urging residents to stay inside until the situation is resolved.

No additional information was immediately available.

