DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dedham Board of Health is urging residents to follow COVID-19 prevention guidance following a rise in positive cases over the past week, most of which have been confirmed in young children and teenagers.

The town has recorded 17 new positive cases over the past week, with additional cases expected to be confirmed in the coming days, the Board of Health announced Wednesday.

The majority of the cases come from young children and teens following what town officials believe has been an increase in social gatherings and activities that occur before and after youth sporting events, like team dinners and get-togethers.

The town has not called for any changes to be made to youth sports programs, but public health officials are closely monitoring the situation so that any necessary changes can be made as soon as possible.

“The Board of Health’s top priority is protecting the public’s overall health,” Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said. “We take this mission very seriously, not just during the pandemic, but each and every day. It is imperative that we all continue to work together in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Dedham. We will continue to share the necessary resources to allow our residents to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors.”

Parents, guardians, and coaches of youth sports are encouraged to talk to their children about the importance of wearing a face covering and social distancing.

