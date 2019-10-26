Dedham teachers continue strike, meet with school officials

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham schoolteachers continued to strike Saturday, picketing outside a school before meeting with school officials in a negotiating session.

The teachers began their strike Friday, leading to classes being put on hold. Teachers said they want better health benefits, more money, better language for addressing sexual harassment concerns and new policies for students using cell phones in class.

“We spend a lot of time teaching our kids to stand up for themselves and stand up for what they think is right, and our members decided this was the time to stand up for what was right for them,” said teacher Rachel Dudley.

Dedham Education Association President Tim Dwyer said the strike was “the last thing we wanted to do” after two years of negotiations.

“We had no choice,” Dwyer said. “They wouldn’t negotiate fairly with us. We’re just at the end of our rope.”

Union and school officials met at 3 p.m. to continue negotiating.

