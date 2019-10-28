Dedham teachers ratify contract, ending strike

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dedham Education Association voted Monday to ratify the tentative contract agreement reached with Dedham Public Schools over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the Dedham Public School system said the agreement was overwhelmingly accepted and comes after a three-day strike that prevented children from attending class on Friday.

The agreement is a four-year contract covering the previous school year and three years moving forward, according to DEA President Tim Dwyer.

“We have a fair and decent contract and we are moving forward into a new day,” he said.

Highlights of the contract reportedly include a compensation package, new policies for use of personal technology in the classroom, and better language for addressing sexual harassment.

In a statement, Dedham Superintendent Michael Welch said, “The school department and the union have been working through the process laid out through collective bargaining and that sometimes is very very lengthy and challenging and frustrating. It’s unfortunate the way it’s unfolded the way it has, we’re just happy to be here today knowing that it’s in the rearview mirror.”

The Dedham School Committee is scheduled to vote on Tuesday, October 29th at 7:00pm.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)