Dedham teachers reach tentative deal to end strike

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham students will return to school Monday morning after striking teachers reached a tentative contract agreement.

The Dedham Education Association and the Dedham School Committee announced Sunday that they reached a tentative deal following a three-day strike.

The agreement is a four-year contract covering the previous school year and three years moving forward, according to DEA President Tim Dwyer.

“We have a fair and decent contract and we are moving forward into a new day,” he said.

Highlights of the contract reportedly include a compensation package, new policies for use of personal technology in the classroom, and better language for addressing sexual harassment.

In a statement, Dedham Superintendent Michael Welch said, “The school department and the union have been working through the process laid out through collective bargaining and that sometimes is very very lengthy and challenging and frustrating. It’s unfortunate the way it’s unfolded the way it has, we’re just happy to be here today knowing that it’s in the rearview mirror.”

Officials will meet at 4 p.m. to ratify the agreement.

