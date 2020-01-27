Dedham’s new police puppy reports for first day of work

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The newest member of the Dedham Police Department is a furry four-legged puppy.

Police shared adorable photos of the community resource pooch as it checked in at the police station prior to heading out to training.

In a tweet, the department thanked Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey for bringing the dog to the town.

Morrissey’s new program has also brought dogs to Wrentham, Needham, and Weymouth.

Dedham’s pup will provide assistance to school resource officers.

The animal has not yet been named.

First day on the job. Our Community Resource Dog checked in at the police station this morning prior to heading out to training to learn how to serve our community. #GOFIDOG. Thanks DA Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/ouGSRnRcWc — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 27, 2020

