‘Deeply upsetting’: MSPCA says death of cat found bound, shot may be related to other incidents

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Pet owners in a Cambridge neighborhood are angry and on alert after the MSPCA said a serial animal abuser may be responsible for killing a cat and torturing two more.

“What’s happening in our neighborhood with animals being taken and tortured is absolutely atrocious,” said resident Sage Carbone. “You’d never think that something like this could happen here.”

Last week, police found a cat under a car that had been shot multiple times with a BB gun and burned, with its hind legs bound with duct tape. That cat, named Gosha, later died.

Two other cats suffered similar attacks as well, according to the MSPCA.

Patty Zerhusen said her cat, Buddy, went missing and came home with burns similar to the ones Gosha suffered.

“It’s deeply upsetting about what happened to Buddy and what happened to Gosha,” Zerhusen said.

Officials are asking neighbors to keep a close eye on their pets and send in any tips.

“It makes you really want to step it up even more than we already have been and get it solved before it happens again to another cat,” said Officer Nadya Moreno.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)