BROCKTON (WHDH) - Environmental police were called to a VA healthcare facility in Brockton on Tuesday after deer climbed through a window.

Officers immobilized the deer and took it to a rural location for release.

The deer was monitored until it recovered from the effects of an immobilizing agent.

No additional details were available.

