Deer crashes into VT woman riding motorcycle on I-93

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Vermont woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a deer knocked her off a motorcycle while jumping across the road in New Hampshire.

Linda Perkins, 63, of Barnet Vermont was riding her 3-wheeled Can-Am Spyder northbound on Interstate 93 in Littleton around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a deer jumped out in front of her and struck the bike, according to a release issued by New Hampshire state police.

Perkins was thrown from the bike and seriously injured as a result.

Police say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic while troopers investigated the crash.

New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by the Littleton Police and Fire Departments.

The crash remains under investigation though neither speed nor alcohol appears to have been a factor police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper David Lyon at 603-223-8755.

