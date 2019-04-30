Deer Delay: 3 deer run wild in the outfield of Brandeis University game

Some friendly visitors scurried across the outfield during a college baseball game in Clevland, Ohio Saturday.

Three white-tailed deer interrupted play while the Brandeis University Judges were on the field, taking on the Case Western Reserve University Spartans.

“Everyone started screaming, and I was like, ‘what is happening,” Brandeis Baseball player Victor Oppenheimer said. “So I look back and there are just three (deer) walking around.”

The small herd hoofed it across the field but became trapped by the high fences encasing the diamond.

Left fielder Tommy Sand tried to lend a hand but the deer took off running back towards where they came.

Before the “Deer Delay,” Brandeis was down 1-0. But, with a little help from their “Rally-Deer,” the Judges came back to win the game 7-5.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)