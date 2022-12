BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A deer fell through a pool cover outside a home on Plymouth Street in Bridgewater Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. after the homeowner called for assistance.

Officers removed pool cover so deer could exit the pool.

