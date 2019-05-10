Deer leaps through window at Worcester high school

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A deer caused a stir at a Worcester high school on Friday after leaping through a glass window and into the administrative office.

The animal was contained to the office inside Doherty Memorial High School until members of the Worcester Fire Department arrived and removed it from the building.

Students had already been dismissed for the day when the incident occurred.

There were no reported injuries.

