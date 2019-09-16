KERRY, Ireland (WHDH) — An unusual wedding guest photobombed a pair of newlyweds at a national park in Ireland.

Melanie Joughalian and Lachlan Porteous flew to Ireland from Australia for their wedding at the Ballyseede Castle Hotel in Tralee.

The couple decided to have their pictures taken at Killarney National Park in Kerry, where a photogenic deer walked into their shot.

“This little chap came out of nowhere and came right up to us,” according to photographer Adrian O’Neill of Stay Wild Images.

The photos of the newlyweds and their four-legged wedding guest went viral on Facebook.

