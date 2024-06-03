FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers in North Falmouth were recently treated to a surprise sight as a deer swam ashore.

In video shared with 7NEWS, the deer can be seen swimming toward the beach before jumping onto its feet and running along the sand.

While hardly an everyday sight, deer have been seen swimming on several occasions around New England.

Mass Audubon estimated there were roughly 100,000 deer living in Massachusetts as of 2022.

Just last month, video from the Massachusetts Environmental Police showed a deer swimming across the Cape Cod Canal.

Others have captured video of deer swimming off Bourne, Martha’s Vineyard and Boston in recent years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)