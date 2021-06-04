BOSTON (WHDH) - A deer was spotted trotting past a Green Line stop in Boston’s Allston section on Friday morning.

Video shared by Melissa Sullivan showed the deer casually jaunting past the sign for the Allston Street stop on the B Line.

“A nice change from the errant Allston turkey, coyote, bunny, or plentiful rat,” Sullivan wrote in a tweet. “We now have an Allston deer.”

After galloping past the tracks, the deer could be seen heading down a nearby street before disappearing from view.

