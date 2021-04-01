Deer smashes through school bus windshield in VA, lands on sleeping student

(WHDH) — Surveillance video caught the wild moments when a deer came crashing through a school bus windshield in Virginia.

The animal landed right on top of a student who said he was trying to get some sleep in the front seat.

It took the driver about 10 minutes to safely stop the bus, open the door and let the deer escape. All the while, it is running and jumping around.

The chaotic crash surprised everyone on board but thankfully no one was hurt.

A man approached the bus driver to tell him he saw the deer running away uninjured.

