LUFKIN, Texas (WHDH) — Officers in Texas preparing to take down a burglar found a frightened deer wreaking havoc inside a home Thursday morning.

An officer responding to a burglary in progress call from a homeowner who had heard glass break and immediately hid in a closet around 6:10 a.m. found a front window shattered.

The officer then heard someone moving around inside the home and immediately called for backup.

The homeowner later realized that she had left her weapon on the kitchen counter, meaning the suspect could be in possession of it.

Several officers arrived and made entry through the broken window.

A body camera captured the lead officer rounding a corner, while yelling, “Police! Let me see your hands!”

He quickly encountered a very scared doe in a bedroom.

The officers used kitchen chairs to guide the deer out through the front door.

Aside from minor cuts from the glass, no animals or officers were seriously injured in the incident.

