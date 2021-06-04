BOSTON (WHDH) - A wayward deer led law enforcement officials on a wild chase through the streets of Boston’s North End on Friday morning.

Video showed the 2-year-old deer eluding Boston police and Massachusetts Environmental Police officers before they were able to corner the animal in a playground.

More video of the North End deer. The story on #7News pic.twitter.com/cBqhTonMSI — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) June 4, 2021

Watch as leaping deer eludes police in Boston’s North End. Later tranquilized and moved to safer location. More video and witnesses to a wild morning coming up on #7News l pic.twitter.com/GcC37TivBi — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) June 4, 2021

Crews then tranquilized the deer, loaded it into a vehicle, and transported it to a less populated area.

Witnesses at the scene said that they believe the deer came from the Blue Hills area.

A deer was spotted trotting past a Green Line stop in Allston on Friday morning as well.

