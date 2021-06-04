BOSTON (WHDH) - A wayward deer led law enforcement officials on a wild chase through the streets of Boston’s North End on Friday morning.

Video showed the 2-year-old deer eluding Boston police and Massachusetts Environmental Police officers before they were able to corner the animal in a playground.

Crews then tranquilized the deer, loaded it into a vehicle, and transported it to a less populated area.

Witnesses at the scene said that they believe the deer came from the Blue Hills area.

A deer was spotted trotting past a Green Line stop in Allston on Friday morning as well.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox