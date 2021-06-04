BOSTON (WHDH) - A wayward deer led law enforcement officials on a wild chase through the streets of Boston’s North End on Friday morning.
Video showed the 2-year-old deer eluding Boston police and Massachusetts Environmental Police officers before they were able to corner the animal in a playground.
Crews then tranquilized the deer, loaded it into a vehicle, and transported it to a less populated area.
Witnesses at the scene said that they believe the deer came from the Blue Hills area.
A deer was spotted trotting past a Green Line stop in Allston on Friday morning as well.
