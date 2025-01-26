DEERING, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Deering, New Hampshire on Saturday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire with multiple people trapped on Hart Farm Road around 9:15 p.m. found flames coming from the home, according to a joint statement issued by Deering Fire Chief Robert Richards and Deering Police Chief Mark Philibert.

With the help of a New Hampshire State Police human remains detection canine, one person was found dead inside the home. A man who was initially trapped on the second floor when the fire started, was assisted out of the home by a neighbor and transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and Deering Fire & Rescue are actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

