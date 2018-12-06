Deering, NH woman facing animal abuse charges after horses, oxen found neglected

DEERING, N.H. (WHDH) - A Deering, New Hampshire woman is facing animal abuse charges after police say several horses and two oxen were found neglected in her care.

Bethany Jewell, 39, was arrested Tuesday on numerous animal abuse and neglect charges, according to Deering police.

Over the course of the investigation, Deering Police Capt. Thomas Cavanaugh, with the assistance of a veterinary technician from the State Department of Agriculture, visited Jewell’s North Road home and found five horses and two oxen who were emaciated and neglected.

“During various site visits as part of this investigation, five horses and two oxen were surrendered for veterinary care after multiple attempts and opportunities were provided to assist the animal owner with learning how to provide proper care and humane treatment requirements,” police wrote. “These attempts at remedying the situation were unsuccessful.”

Jewell was released on bail pending her arraignment in February in 6th Circuit – Hillsboro District Court.

