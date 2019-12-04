Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe to perform at Fenway Park this summer

CORRECTS SPELLING OF MOTLEY CRUE - Musicians Rick Allen, from left, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rokkett (kneeling), C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx (kneeling), Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Bobby Dall pose together following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring rock bands Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will be taking the stage at Fenway Park this summer with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard are coming off a sold-out world tour to team up with the three-time Grammy-nominated Mötley Crüe at the home of the Boston Red Sox on August 25.

Tickets for the Fenway Park show go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 17 at 10 a.m.

This is the only stop scheduled for New England.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)