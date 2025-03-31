BOSTON (WHDH) - Heated discussions were had after a defendant was taken from his own trial by ICE agents late last week in Boston.

The judge, seeking answers, tangled with Suffolk County prosecutors in a Boston court on Monday after the jury trial of undocumented immigrant Wilson Martell Lebron came to an abrupt halt.

Without any warning, the defendant was surrounded and taken into custody by ICE agents outside Boston Municipal Court.

On Monday, prosecutors on the case were being sworn in and called to the stand, grilled by the defendant’s attorney over when federal agents swooped in and arrested the defendant during a break.

The judge, hours after excusing the jurors, dismissed the case with prejudice, citing prosecutorial misconduct, and that’s not all.

“ICE agent Brian Sullivan, I find that he is in contempt of court,” said the judge.

“When he says prosecutorial misconduct, he’s talking about the whole team. But he made it a point, to make sure that the ADAs involved did not have any knowledge or participated in the operation,” said Suffolk County DA spokesperson James Borghensani.

