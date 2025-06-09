DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense in the Karen Read retrial is once again moving for a mistrial in Read’s murder retrial.

Read and her defense team arrived at Norfolk District Court in Dedham Monday, marking the beginning of a new week of testimony.

However, testimony was delayed when defense attorney Robert Alessi objected to special prosecutor Hank Brennan’s actions Monday morning, specifically regarding testimony concerning Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s hooded sweatshirt.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

Alessi said prosecutors improperly asked about holes in O’Keefe’s sweatshirt being caused by him falling backwards after being hit by a car. However, the defense said those holes were from the prosecution’s criminalist cutting the fabric.

On Friday, defense expert Dr. Daniel Wolfe, director of crash reconstruction at ARCCA, testified that damaged to Read’s SUV is not consistent with striking a person. Wolfe, who also testified during Read’s first trial, used a nearly identical Lexus SUV to recreate the alleged impact with O’Keefe at 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

Wolfe took the stand again Monday before Alessi moved for a mistrial.

