DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense continued to present its case in the Karen Read murder trial Monday as the case gets set to go to the jury after nearly two months of testimony.

Both sides delivered opening statements in late April. The prosecution then called dozens of witnesses before resting its case last week.

Read’s defense team called several of its witnesses on Friday and returned to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham near 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is facing charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die after dropping him off outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert in January 2022.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe was actually beaten to death and attacked by a dog during a party inside the Albert home.

Read’s attorneys claim police covered up details and planted evidence to implicate Read in the case. Among allegations, the defense has focused on State Police Trooper Michael Proctor as an investigator they say was involved in the alleged cover-up.

Read has pleaded not guilty in the case and maintains her innocence.

Defense called three witnesses on Friday

Among the initial defense witnesses was a Canton plow driver who said he made several passes on the Alberts’ road the night O’Keefe died. The driver said he never saw O’Keefe’sa body.

On one pass, he said, he had to maneuver around a car that was parked near the area where O’Keefe was found later on Jan. 29, 2022.

The defense also called a digital data expert and a retired doctor who told the jury she believes injuries to O’Keefe’s right arm were the result of an animal attack.

The defense previously asked the judge to order a directed verdict, saying Read was not guilty. In its motion, the defense argued the prosecution had not presented a compelling case. Judge Beverly Cannone did not agree, though, and dismissed the motion.

Having called three witnesses on Friday, the defense entered Monday’s proceedings with only three witnesses left.

