FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots’ defense continued to shine on day two of training camp Tuesday, with players continuing to make their case for a starting role come Week One.

After setting the pace with an interception off Jacoby Brissett on Wednesday, safety Kyle Dugger said he is not satisfied.

“We got a lot of guys returning and we got a lot of room for improvement, period, all across the board,” Dugger said.

“It’s like a quiet competition, but we all know what it is,” Dugger said of the atmosphere in training camp.

Duggar has logged three defensive touchdowns and nine interceptions in his Patriots career. As one of the team’s most versatile defenders, he wants his versatility to keep shining throughout camp.

“Versatility is something that we’ve all been really high on,” Duggar said. “Definitely, we start there.”

Hoping to join Dugger on the Patriots secondary this year is Christian Gonzalez.

A second-year cornerback, Gonzalez played in just four games before a torn labrum ended his rookie season.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, being able to do what I love,” he said. “Being held back from that, that’s hard, but that’s the past. And so I’m excited to just come out…and take it day by day and get back to where we were at.”

Despite his shortened rookie season, Gonzalez shined in his first taste of NFL action, earning rookie of the month honors last September.

Just under a year later, this year’s Patriots regular season schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 8 in Cincinnati.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)