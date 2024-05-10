DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read murder trial will resume Friday morning with continued cross examination of Julie Albert, whose son was accused of involvement in the murder by Read’s attorneys.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die.

Albert’s husband Chris, who also testified Thursday, is a Canton Select Board member and the brother of Brian Albert, who lived at the home where O’Keefe was found in the snow in January, 2022.

In its theory, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe got into a fight inside Brian Albert’s home with Brian and his friend, ATF agent Brian Higgins, with possible help from Chris Albert’s then 18-year-old son, Colin. Contrary to the prosecution’s claims, the defense has said the group killed O’Keefe and framed Read.

