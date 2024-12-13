DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired ER doctor, who testified in Karen Read’s first murder trial, took the stand Thursday as the judge heard from both the defense and prosecution regarding her qualifications to testify in the retrial.

While the state claims Read killed her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by backing into him with her SUV, the defense maintains he was beaten to death at a Canton party and attacked by the family dog.

The defense wants Dr. Marie Russell to take the witness stand once again because she says she has expertise in canine attacks.

Russell was a Malden police officer nearly a half-century ago and later became an emergency room doctor in Southern California. She said she treated at least 40 patients for dog bites and consulted on many other cases.

She examined O’Keefe’s autopsy photos in court Thursday and used a laser pointer to highlight wounds on his arm.

“One, two, three, four, five linear abrasions at least,” Russell counted.

Russell said she believes the wounds to O’Keefe’s right arm were not caused by an impact with a car — bolstering the defense theory.

“These were inflicted by a dog and this was a dog attack,” Russell said.

Later Thursday afternoon, special prosecutor Hank Brennan grilled Russell.

“Have you ever, ever been qualified to testify in any state court in the entire country as a dog bite expert?” Brennan asked.

“No, the issue never came up,” Russell said.

She then settled on a one word answer — “no” — after Brennan said that was not what he asked.

Brennan asked her about her testimony, suggesting she is much more sure about her conclusions now than she was in June when she testified.

“Did anybody point out to you that it’d be more helpful to the defense case if you had a more assertive opinion?” Brennan asked.

“No. Absolutely not,” Russell responded.

Alan Jackson, Read’s defense attorney, said he believes Russell is qualified to testify.

Russell reiterated the notion outside of court.

“In my mind, I have been consistent, yes,” Russell said.

The hearing is expected to continue Jan. 7.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)