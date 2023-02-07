The defense attorney representing Lindsay Clancy in her arraignment Tuesday on murder charges connected to the deaths of her three children discussed Clancy’s background and support networks as he asked a judge to let Clancy remain under her current hospital care.

Attorney Kevin Reddington painted a portrait of the Clancy family’s Duxbury home as a place covered in toys and photos of children who he said Clancy adored.

Reddington told the court that at 32 years old, Clancy’s children were her entire world. He said Clancy also chose to become a midwife because she wanted to help other mothers and other children any way she could.

Reddington said Clancy always wanted to be a mother. He continued, saying several of her coworkers at Mass. General Hospital wrote letters to her judge vouching for her and for her character.

A group of coworkers also raised more than $5,000 for a fundraiser to support the Clancy family, writing that Clancy was “an incredible asset” to their unit and that they will “forever appreciate and love her.”

Reddington described the nearly 50 letters as an “incredible outpouring of support.”

Clancy, he said, “was a beautiful person who was thoroughly destroyed” by medications that he said left her overmedicated as she dealt with postpartum problems following the birth of her youngest child.

Medication was a focus of prosecution and defense arguments on Tuesday.

Reddington said Clancy, 32, was prescribed up to 12 medications while being treated for “postpartum problems.”

Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said even though that may be the case, Clancy was never on more than four or five medications at a time. Sprague continued, saying Clancy was on three medications on the night of the murders, citing detailed logs she said Clancy kept of her medications.

During her arraignment, Clancy pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder and strangulation as she laid in a hospital bed. During the proceedings, Reddington stated that Clancy was not expected to recover “meaningful function” below a spot of her spinal cord following a suicide attempt after the alleged murders, indicating the defendant was effectively paraplegic.

Towards the end of the proceedings, the presiding judge decided not to set monetary bail for Clancy, ordering her to remain in the hospital she is currently in until medically cleared to move to a new facility.

She was also ordered to continue to receive mental health treatment throughout her recovery.

The judge cited Clancy’s close community ties through family, friends and coworkers as one of the many reasons he does not feel she is a flight risk in this case.

