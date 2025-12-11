DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense was set to begin presenting their case in the Brian Walshe murder trial on Thursday.

Before the jury was called in, the judge asked the defense if Walshe had planned to take the stand. Defense attorney Larry Tipton said he will not.

The defense also said they had no plan to call any witnesses, and closing statements are set for Friday.

The prosecution rested its case on Wednesday after Gem Mutlu, the man who spent New Year’s Eve with the Walshe’s, testified. Mutlu was one of the last people to see Ana Walshe alive.

Walshe, of Cohasset, is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe in early 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)