BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders packed a Boston courtroom Wednesday as the woman accused of attacking an EMT in 2019 appeared virtually.

Julie Tejeda, 31, is charged with assault with attempt to murder, as Tejeda allegedly stabbed EMT Elaina McAlister several times in the back of an ambulance heading to Mass General Hospital, police said.

McAlister’s femoral artery was severed, cutting her career short.

Tejeda was found not competent after her arrest and has been receiving psychiatric treatment.

“Miss Tejeda wants resolution. Miss Tejeda would like to go to trial. She is not competent and not able to go to trial, and for that reason, it is important that the court recognizes that after being treated for five years inpatient in a mental health hospital, if they have not been able to restore her to competency, we need to dismiss the case,” said Eduardo Masferrer, Tejeda’s defense attorney.

Tejeda’s attorneys are trying to get her charges dropped based on her mental health assessment. The judge took that under advisement but did not make a ruling.

“We need justice for her, and dismissing a case is not justice,” said Matthew Anderson, union president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association EMS Division. “No matter if the commonwealth could get it back into the court or not, it’s not justice.”

Tejeda’s next court hearing is slated to take place in October.

