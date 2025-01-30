WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the helicopter involved in Wednesday’s collision over the Potomac River was conducting a routine training mission.

He said a mistake was made during the training and that the Pentagon was working to investigate what happened.

“They were on a routine annual retraining night flights on a standard corridor for a Continuity of Government mission. The military does dangerous things, it does routine things, on the regular basis. Tragically, last night a mistake was made,” Hegseth said.

The Black Hawk helicopter that crashed had flown out of Davison Army Airfield in Virginia, about 15 miles southwest of Reagan National Airport.

The U.S. Army issued a statement Thursday morning confirming an investigation is underway.

“And I think the president is right. There was some sort of an elevation issue that we have immediately begun investigating at the DOD and Army level. Army CID is on the ground investigation, top-tier aviation assets inside the DOD are investigating, to get to the bottom of it so it does not happen again, because it’s absolutely unacceptable,” Hegseth said.

The names of the three service members killed have not yet been released.

