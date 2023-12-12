WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense team in the case of a man accused of killing a police officer and a 77-year-old woman in Weymouth is now asking for a six month delay in their client’s retrial, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have detailed allegations against Emanuel Lopes, saying he hit Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna with a rock before shooting him with his own service firearm back in 2018. Prosecutors said Chesna later shot and killed 77-year-old Vera Adams while he ran from other officers and while Adams was sitting on her porch.

Lopes already went on trial in the case earlier this year. After days of deliberations, though, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict and the judge declared a mistrial.

Now eyeing a new trial date, Lopes’ defense team in a motion filed Monday argued the trial should be delayed to give time for Lopes to “engage an expert in forensic psychiatry to provide expert opinion testimony on criminal responsibility, genetic predisposition and adolescent brain development.”

The delay, the defense said, would also aim to allow time for “another forensic expert” to complete and file an additional report.

Lopes retrial is currently scheduled to begin in early January.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday of this week.

