On Thursday the defense will being its questioning in the re-trial of Emanuel Lopes, who is facing charges in connection with the 2018 deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams.

The prosecution rested its case against Lopes on Wednesday

The state says Lopes, who was 20 in 2018, hit Michael Chesna over the head with a rock before taking his gun and shooting him multiple times in the head and chest.

Prosecutors say Lopes also murdered Adams, who was sitting on a nearby porch.

Lopes went on trial earlier last year, with his defense arguing he is insane. Jurors began deliberations on June 28 but could not come up with a verdict, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

