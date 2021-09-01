CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two foxes are once again roaming free in the wild after receiving extensive care from a wildlife rehabilition facility in Chelmsford.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue announced the release of foxes Hawkins and Milo on Tuesday in an undisclosed location.

Hawkins had come to the facility with mange, an intestinal parasite, and severe emaciation. He also had ingested rat poision.

“He defied all odds and survived,” the wildlife rescue wrote on Facebook. “A lot of incredible people came together to save his life and the life of his buddy Milo.”

