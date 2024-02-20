BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders who access a stretch of the Green Line are getting ready for the second service shutdown this year, meaning they’ll be relying on shuttle buses until the work is complete.

Riders say they’re impacted by the closure but understand the embattled transit system needs to be updated.

“I’m just trying to get to Mattapan,” one rider said. “I think I’m going to be super late for work because of the shutdown. If it wasn’t shut down, I’d be on time.”

“I definitely don’t like it, but hopefully it makes the T run a little better,” one rider told 7News Tuesday.

Beginning Tuesday and ending March 8, shuttle buses will replace service between Babcock, Cleveland Circle, Brookline Hills, and Copley station to allow for needed track and structural repair work.

“It’s definitely a bummer,” said T rider Sydney Brigido. “I forgot about it, so leaving my apartment this morning I was like, shoot, I got to get on the shuttles.”

Free fares will be offered for riders impacted by the shutdown, but the current inconvenience is making some riders consider alternative options.

“I should get a bike, maybe,” Brigido said. “I don’t know. It’s too cold for that. But maybe.”

