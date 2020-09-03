Definition change decreases COVID-19 death count in Mass.

The Department of Public Health explained the reporting change that resulted in a drop in the official state count of COVID-19 deaths by pointing to a recent change in the federal-level definition of “probable cases.”

Wednesday’s daily report used “updated data” based on the new definition announced Aug. 6 by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, DPH said.

The new language, DPH said, defines probable cases as people “with a positive antigen test, with COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on a death certificate, or with appropriate symptoms and likely exposure.”

As a result of the change and despite the announcement of 22 new COVID-19 deaths, DPH’s total confirmed and probable death toll was listed as 9,060 on Wednesday, four fewer than the 9,064 in Tuesday’s report.

(Copyright (c) 2020 State House News Service.