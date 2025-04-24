SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The words “You’ll be missed” are printed on a note placed in a vase of flowers.

Several bouquets and candles were left at the doorstep of Carrie Sanger’s Topsfield business.

Her husband, Mike, and friends remembering her after she died at Purgatory Chasm Wednesday.

“We were bestfriends, first and foremost,” said Mike, Carrie’s husband.

“She could just show up in a room, light up a room and give you a hug, and you just felt that warmth from her. She was a safe place and you could talk to her about anything,” said Sanger’s friend Jamie Belsito.

Carrie was with family, including three of her four children, hiking in Sutton Wednesday afternoon.

Friends say Carrie lost her footing and fell 50-75 feet into the Purgatory Chasm.

Despite several medical professionals on site trying to tend to her, she did not survive.

“Carrie Sanger is the definition of a beautiful soul. She truly is. She is the type of person that in town, she always wanted to help people. She was a wonderful mother. She would always participate and help in planning events,” said Tim Paoli, family spokesperson.

“She was just always a bright light, she was the brightness and the light on a dark day,” said Mike.

Mike says he and Carrie met in college and reconnected later in life. He credits her with making sure he got the help he needed after serving overseas.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say she saved my life. I had some really, really dark days. She helped me get into therapy and pushed me into the home base program,” said Mike.

An oncology nurse, Carrie had recently left that job to pursue her passion for wellness. She bought a Topsfield building, renovated it by hand, and opened Balance Body Center.

“She was finally able to find her dream and start her own business,” said Mike.

“She was just so calm and peaceful, you just went towards that like a light almost. It just brought you down to peace if you were having a high energy, active day, Carrie came into your space, you just went with Carrie.”

Described as a friend to all, who loved cheering on her kids at sports games.

“She was a wonderful, kindhearted person,” said Umesh Bhuju, a fellow business owner.

Friends say Carrie was really looking forward to celebrating her 50th birthday in June.

“We’re going to continue to talk about her everyday,” said Mike. “Just because she’s not physically here, doesn’t mean she’s gone.”

“Every single person that knows her is so blessed to have had, to have her in their life,” said Belsito. “Because we will always have her as part of our life.”

The family has started a GoFundMe during this difficult time. That can be found here online.

