WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester residents and city officials will gathered on Saturday to pay tribute to fallen fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died after saving his crew from a house fire two years ago.

Saturday marked the second anniversary of Menard’s death.

Menard died in November 2019 while “heroically and selflessly” saving fellow firefighters from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a home hours before he was supposed to leave on a Disney vacation with his family.

He pushed a fellow firefighter to safety as flames took over the third floor of the home.

Menard, who had served on the Worcester Fire Department since 2010, left behind a wife and three children.

“Lt. Jason Menard’s last act on this earth was the definition of selflessness and bravery,” said Worcester Fire Department Acting Chief Martin Dyer during Saturday’s tribute. “Behaviors that defined him as a firefighter, but also as a person, a husband, and a father.”

Menard was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during the annual Firefighter of the Year Award ceremony in March 2021.

Saturday’s tribute included a procession from the College of the Holy Cross soccer field to the fire station where Menard served, a ceremony with remarks from city officials, a bell ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.

